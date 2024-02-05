Australian writer given suspended death sentence in China

Yang Hengjun, 58, an Australian pro-democacy writer who was arrested in China on espionage charges in 2019, was given a suspended death sentence by a Chinese court on Monday. The sentence is expected to be commuted to life in prison after two years.

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong said in a statement she is "appalled" at the sentence of Yang, vowing the Australian government would communicate its response "in the strongest terms." Wong summoned China's Ambassador to Australia for an explanation.

"All Australians want to see Dr Yang reunited with his family. We will not relent in our advocacy."

Australian officials have previously raised concerns over Yang's treatment. However, China's foreign ministry warned them not to interfere in the case, citing the nation's "judicial sovereignty."

Human Rights Watch Asia Director Elaine Pearson told BBC Yang's case raised a "myriad" of due process concerns and the outcome is "outrageous". "He has had delayed and limited access to legal representation, a closed door trial - and Yang himself has alleged torture and forced confessions during his interrogations."

