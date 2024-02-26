Israel's Elbit to supply advanced systems for Australian Army in $600 million deal

Elbit Systems announced on Monday that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $600 million to supply systems for the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 Project, through the Hanwha Defense Australia company, performed over a period of five years.

The systems were described by Elbit as advanced protection, fighting capabilities and sensors suite for the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) used by the Australian Army. This came as part of one of Australia’s largest acquisitions for its armed forces.

"This milestone reaffirms our commitment to delivering advanced, mission-critical solutions to the Australian Army. Elbit Systems is dedicated to supplying cutting-edge defense technologies that will safeguard troops on the modern battlefield,” President and CEO of Elbit Systems, Bezhalel Machlis, said in a statement.

Last year, in 2023, it was announced that the Australian government would acquire 129 new IFVs also known as mechanized infantry combat vehicles (MICVs), specifically Hanwha’s state-of-the-art Redbacks. The first delivery was estimated to arrive in early 2027.

“With its latest-generation armour, cannon and missiles, they will provide the protection, mobility and firepower required to transport and protect soldiers in close combat, giving them the highest chance of achieving their mission and returning safely,” the Australian government described its purchase last year.

The LAND 400 Phase 3 project was estimated to cost the Australian government between $5 billion and $7 billion ($3.28 to 4.59 billion in U.S. dollars).