New Zealand extends terrorist designation to entirety of Hamas

New Zealand announced on Thursday the designation of Hamas in its entirety as terrorist entity, expanding a previous decision from 2010 which designated only the Palestinian faction's military wing the Al-Qassam Brigades.

In addition, the Pacific island imposed travel bans on "extremist Israeli settlers" who have committed violent acts, calling the behavior "unacceptable" and reiterated their opposition to settlements as a "violation of international law."

“New Zealand is seriously concerned by the significant increase in extremist violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinian populations in recent months. This is particularly destabilising in what is already a major crisis,” New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, said in a statement.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, added "Settlements undermine the prospects for a viable two-state solution. Recent statements by some Israeli ministers about plans for further settlement construction are of serious concern and will raise tensions further between Israelis and Palestinians.”

In terms of the Hamas designation, the prime minister said in a statement, "What happened on 7 October reinforces we can no longer distinguish between the military and political wings of Hamas. The organisation as a whole bears responsibility for these horrific terrorist attacks."

The statement on behalf of the government explained that the expanded designation, which began under a previous prime minister, would freeze "any assets of the terrorist entity in New Zealand. It also makes it a criminal offence to carry out property or financial transactions with them or provide material support."