ASEAN, Australia call for 'humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza alongside regional tensions

A joint statement on Wednesday by Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for "an immediate and durable humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza, after several days of diplomatic wrangling over wording of the text, as well as regional tensions in the South China Sea.

"We recognise the benefits of having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity," the statement said. "We encourage all countries to avoid any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region."

At the end of the three-day summit in Australia, the joint statement also touched on the Middle East conflict, saying “We condemn attacks against all civilians and civilian infrastructure, leading to further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza including restricted access to food, water, and other basic needs.”

Singapore reportedly rejected an earlier proposal that the declaration should condemn "the use of starvation" in the Gaza Strip, a formulation that would have infuriated Israel. The group also included a clause calling for the release of hostages.

Ahead of the final statement, there were also deliberations on whether the declaration should call for a total ceasefire or a "humanitarian" pause.

Muslim-majority nations Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei are a significant part of the ASEAN group. While Australia and others staunchly supported Israel over the years, though previously called for a ceasefire and been critical of the casualty figures.