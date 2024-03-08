North Korea conducts artillery firing drill in range of Seoul

North Korea's Kim Jong Un on Thursday guided an artillery firing drill by the Korean People's Army, reported state media KCNA. The exercise involved units near the border in firing range of "the enemy's capital," KCNA said, referring to the South Korean capital of Seoul with of nearly 10 million residents.

The report added that the drill "fulfilled important military missions for war deterrence."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that North Korea's military test-fired multiple rocket launcher shells and self-propelled artillery shells toward the Yellow Sea.

According to the JCS, North's military activities are taking place amid joint drills conducted by South Korean and U.S. militaries. The exercise, known as the Freedom Shield exercises, began on Monday with twice the number of troops joining compared to 2023.

With the Thursday's artillery drill, Pyongyang aims to increase combat readiness and war capability, KCNA reported.

Kim urged the military to advance preparations so the artillery sub-units could "take the initiative with merciless and rapid strikes at the moment of their entry into an actual war."

