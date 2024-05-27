2,000 people feared buried under Papua New Guinea landslide

The Papua New Guinea government stated that the Friday landslide buried more than 2,000 people. The authorities have formally asked for international help.

The government figure is around three times more than a United Nations’ (UN) estimate of 670.

Benjamin Sipa/Organización Internacional para las Migraciones vía AP

“The landslide buried more than 2000 people alive and caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country,” said Lusete Laso Mana, Acting Director the National Disaster Centre, in a letter to the UN.

“The situation remains unstable as the landslip continues to shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both rescue teams and survivors alike,” he added, noting that the main highway to the area had been completely blocked by the landslide.

“Following the inspection conducted by the team, it was determined that the damages are extensive and require immediate and collaborative actions from all players.”