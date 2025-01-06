3 Israelis stuck on snowy Japanese mountain, rescue efforts underway

Three Israelis, snowboarders, got stuck Monday evening in Japan's Hida Mountains, near the town of Hakuba.

The boarders deviated from their route and have been stuck for over 12 hours. Night fell in the area and the temperature is below freezing. Local weather conditions have made it difficult for rescuers to reach them. The Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo have been in contact with local officials, reporting that massive efforts are being made to reach them.