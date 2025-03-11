6 dead, 450 taken hostage as gunmen hijack train in Pakistan

Armed members of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked and took over the Jaffar Express passenger train in the Kech district of southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday.

There are six fatalities including the train driver, several injured, and some 450 passengers being held hostage.

The Pakistani Army has deployed a relief train with reinforcements of soldiers and doctors to the scene. The gunmen reportedly bombed the rails before taking control of the train, and are now threatening to blow up the train with the hostages on it.