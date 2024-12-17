7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Pacific's Vanuatu, at least 1 killed

A strong earthquake hit the capital of Vanuatu, Port Vila, causing much damage to buildings and other infrastructure on Tuesday. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.4, briefly triggered a tsunami warning in parts of the island state in the Pacific Ocean, but the threat has now passed. Local police reported one death.

In documentation coming in from the small island country, property damage is seen, including collapsed buildings and damaged cars. Belongings from homes are seen scattered everywhere. Concrete pillars collapsed on a building housing foreign representations, including embassies of the US, UK, France, and New Zealand.