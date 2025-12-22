Australian PM Albanese apologizes to Jewish community over Bondi attack

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued a formal apology to Australia’s Jewish community for what it has endured in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, acknowledging the depth of pain and anger felt after the shooting that killed 15 people and wounded many others. The apology comes as the government moves to consult on new hate crime legislation.

Speaking in Canberra on Monday, Mr. Albanese said he understood the emotional response at recent memorial events, including boos directed at his leadership, and accepted that some in the community were hurting. “Some of that anger was directed towards me, and I understand that,” he said, adding, “I feel the weight of responsibility for an atrocity that happened whilst I’m prime minister.”

“I’m sorry for what the Jewish community and our nation as a whole has experienced,” Albanese said in remarks captured by ABC News, framing his words as both an acknowledgment of pain and a plea for unity. His comments came amid ongoing debate about how best to respond politically and socially to the attack and its aftermath.

The prime minister has defended his decision not to launch a national royal commission into the attack, instead backing a federal review led by former spy chief Dennis Richardson, which he said could deliver actionable findings faster. Albanese also pledged that the Commonwealth would cooperate with a state-level royal commission being considered by New South Wales authorities.

In tandem with his apology, Albanese announced the government would consult on a legislative package aimed at strengthening hate speech laws and criminalizing incitement that advocates violence against protected groups. Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said consultations would include close engagement with Jewish community representatives on structuring proposed new offenses.

The proposed reforms also include a new vilification offense designed to criminalize inciting hatred and a plan to establish a register of hate organizations to better target extremist groups. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said authorities would review past behavior of groups currently operating on the fringe to determine whether they should be proscribed under stricter laws.

Mr. Albanese’s apology and policy announcement come amid sustained criticism from opposition lawmakers and community advocates who argue that the government’s response to a rise in antisemitic sentiment and violence has been too slow. As national reflection continues, the prime minister called for unity and swift, broad action to prevent such tragedy from happening again.