At least 800 reported dead in eastern Afghanistan earthquake

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday night, destroying villages and killing hundreds of people.

The death toll from the quake has reportedly reached 800 on Monday, Al Arabiya English said AFP had reported, citing a government spokesman

“Rescue operations are still underway there, and several villages have been completely destroyed. The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the ministry of public health.

The shockwaves hit multiple towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in the neighboring Nangahar province. The center of the quake was 27 kilometers (17 miles) east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was also just 8 kilometers (5 miles) deep, as shallower quakes can cause more damage.