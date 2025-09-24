At UNGA, Indonesian president stresses importance of Israel's security

Recommended -

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to bring the Gaza war to a close, while acknowledging Israel's security concerns.

“I would like to reiterate again Indonesia’s complete support for the two-state solution in Palestine," said Prabowo, the head of the world's most populous Muslim-majority state. "We must have an independent Palestine, but we must also, we must also recognize, we must also respect, and we must also guarantee the safety and security of Israel. Only then we can have real peace, real peace and no longer hate and no longer suspicion."

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said Prabowo participated along with representatives from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey in a multilateral meeting on Gaza convened by Trump.

In his UNGA speech, Prabowo stressed the importance of mutual recognition as a precondition for peace.

“Two descendants of Abraham must live in reconciliation, peace, and harmony. Arabs, Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, all religions, we must live as one human family," he said. "Indonesia is committed to being part of making this vision a reality. Is this a dream? Maybe. But this is the beautiful dream that we must work together towards."

Subianto added he wanted a peace that shows that “might cannot make right.”

“We believe in the UN. We will continue to serve where peace needs guardians -- not with just words, but with boots on the ground,” he said.

“If and when the UN Security Council and this great Assembly decide, Indonesia is prepared to deploy 20,000 or even more of our sons and daughters to help secure peace in Gaza,” he said.