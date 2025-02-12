Australia: 2 nurses suspended after vowing to kill Israelis in viral video

Two health workers from Australia's New South Wales were suspended on Wednesday, following a video online released online in which they spewed antisemitism – on claimed to have murdered Israelis seeking treatment in their hospital.

The other, who identified himself as a doctor when confronted on a Chatroulette-type platform with Israel activist and influencer Max Veifer, said he would kill any Israeli that enters into his care. "I won't treat them, I will kill them," he said.

" I'm going to be really honest with you," the man said after learning Veifer was Israeli. "You actually got a really, really beautiful eyes, but I'm so but I'm so upset that you're Israeli. Like, eventually you're going to get killed and you're going to go to Jahannam, inshallah [God willing]." Jahannam is the Arabic term for Hell.

Despite this, the man expressed regret because Veifer's "pretty eyes, they should stay in this in this world for longer."

When Veifer asked why he should be killed for being an Israeli, a woman entered the frame and piped in: "It's Palestine's country, not your country."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the video "sickening and shameful." Health Minister Ryan Park said an investigation has been launched, adding that both were nurses who have since been suspended. The hospital was named as the Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital, located in a suburb about half an hour from Sydney.

This comes amid a rising wave of antisemitism in Australia, which has included vandalism, arson, and even explosives seized in a recreational vehicle.