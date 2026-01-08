Australia: Albanese announces royal commission into Bondi terror attack, anti-Semitism

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a royal commission to investigate the Bondi Beach terror attack and the rise of antisemitism in Australia, appointing former High Court justice Virginia Bell to lead the wide-ranging inquiry.

The Commonwealth royal commission will examine the circumstances surrounding the December Bondi Beach terrorist attack, alongside broader issues of antisemitism and social cohesion.

Mr Albanese said the inquiry would play a critical role in understanding the drivers of hate and extremism and strengthening Australia’s response to them.

The commission will focus on four key areas: investigating the nature and prevalence of antisemitism in Australia; examining its key drivers, including religiously motivated extremism; assessing the effectiveness of current responses by law enforcement, border, immigration and security agencies; and making recommendations to improve social cohesion across the country.

“The rise in antisemitism and acts of hatred has no place in Australia,” Mr Albanese said. “This royal commission will help ensure our institutions are equipped to protect communities, prevent extremism and uphold the values of respect and inclusion that define our nation.”

As part of its remit, the inquiry will scrutinise how authorities handled the events leading up to and following the Bondi Beach attack, with a view to identifying any gaps in intelligence, security or coordination that may have contributed to the incident.

Ms Bell, who previously led the royal commission into the Robodebt scheme, will have broad powers to compel evidence and testimony. The prime minister said her legal expertise and experience made her uniquely qualified to oversee an inquiry of national significance.

The royal commission is also expected to make recommendations aimed at improving cooperation between federal agencies and strengthening policies to counter hate-based violence and extremist ideologies.

Commissioner Bell is required to deliver her final report to the government by December 14, 2026. The findings are expected to inform future legislative, security and social policy reforms.