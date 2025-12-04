Australia: Anti-Semitism drops by 20% but remains 5 times higher post-October 7

Antisemitism remains at an alarming level in Australia despite a notable decrease in recorded incidents over the past year. According to the annual report of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), as reported by JNS, 1,654 antisemitic acts were recorded between October 2024 and September 2025, compared to 2,062 the previous year, representing a decrease of about 20%.

But this trend should not hide a worrying reality: the total remains five times higher than the annual average recorded during the decade preceding the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The report warns against the rise in the most serious incidents—arson attacks, assaults on Jewish institutions, hateful graffiti—which have now reached their highest level since the ECAJ began documenting these acts. The organization’s president, Daniel Aghion, alerts about a "normalization" of antisemitism, now present "at university, in the cultural sector, in healthcare, in the workplace, and elsewhere."

In this climate, "Jews have legitimate concerns for their physical safety and social well-being in Australia," he warns, calling for increased mobilization and emphasizing the importance of hosting the international J7 conference in the country for the first time.

Several recent attacks illustrate this intensification. In Melbourne, the Adass Israel synagogue was targeted by an arson attack. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed in September that this act, as well as another attack targeting the Jewish community, had been orchestrated by Iran. In response, Canberra added the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its list of entities supporting terrorism.

In Sydney, a series of incidents also marked the year: cars set on fire, properties vandalized in Woollahra, hateful graffiti on vehicles, and even antisemitic tags on synagogues, including the Newtown synagogue, which was covered with red-painted swastikas.

In July, a synagogue in Melbourne was set on fire while worshippers were still inside. Although the court concluded that the perpetrator was suffering from mental health issues rather than motivated by antisemitism, the incident reinforced the sense of insecurity within the community.

Despite the slight decline observed, the ECAJ insists antisemitism in Australia remains at an unprecedented level, requiring a collective and determined response.