Australia expels Iranian ambassador after discovering it was behind antisemitic attacks

Recommended -

Australia suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and expelled its Iranian ambassador on Tuesday after the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) revealed Tehran had been behind at least two antisemitic attacks.

Director-General of the organization, Mike Burgess, said Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue attack from last December and Sydney's Lewis' Continental Kitchen attack from last October were orchestrated by Iran, and that it believes it was behind other attacks in the country as well.

According to a joint statement released by Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong, the Albanese Government had asked ASIO and the Australian Federal Police to investigate the attacks "because they have no place in Australia."

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil. This is an attack on our society, aimed at creating fear, stoking internal divisions, and eroding social cohesion," the statement read.

The country expelled its Iranian ambassador and plans to expel three additional diplomats and has suspended operations at the Australian embassy in Tehran and extracted its diplomats.

The Australian government also intends to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The statement -- signed by Wong, Prime Minister Albanese, and Minister Tony Burke -- also stated that "The Australian people want the killing and hatred to stop, and they don’t want the conflict in the Middle East brought here. Iran has sought to do just that. They have sought to harm and terrify Jewish Australians and to sow hatred and division in our community."

"The actions of the Albanese Government send a clear message that we stand against antisemitism and violence," it read. "It also sends a message to those who try to interfere in our country: your aggression will not be tolerated."