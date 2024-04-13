Five stabbed dead by a terrorist in a Sydney mall

The terrorist was shot dead by police

A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, April 13, 2024.
A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, April 13, 2024.AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

A terrorist who fatally knifed five people in a Sydney, Australia mall was shot dead by police on Saturday.

The assailant was shot by a police officer after he engaged with nine people in the busy Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center, police said.

"She discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased. I am advised that there are five victims who are now deceased as a result of the actions of this offender," a spokesman said. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a "horrific act of violence, indiscriminately targeting innocent people going about an ordinary Saturday doing their shopping."

