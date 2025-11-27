Australia designates Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist organization

The Australian government has formally designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military branch of the Iranian state, as a terrorist organization, a landmark decision that follows a series of attacks targeting Jewish sites across the country.

Among the incidents cited are the October 2024 arson attack on a kosher grocery store in Sydney and the December fire at the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne.

Canberra says the attacks were intended to spread fear, inflame antisemitism, and threaten Australia’s multicultural fabric.

In August, authorities expelled Iran’s ambassador after intelligence linked Tehran to the incidents through intermediary criminal networks.

Under a new legal framework enabling the sanctioning of state-sponsored terrorism, the IRGC becomes the first entity to be listed. Any form of cooperation or engagement with the group is now a criminal offense, carrying potential prison sentences of up to 25 years.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the decision was based on intelligence assessments indicating Iranian involvement in plots targeting Australia. He said the classification enhances the government's ability to confront extremist groups “regardless of where they originate.”

Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned what she described as Iran’s “unprecedented and dangerous acts,” stating they have “no place in Australia.” Attorney General Michelle Rowland added that recent legislative reforms have strengthened protections against foreign interference aimed at destabilizing Australian society.

The Australian Jewish community praised the government’s response. Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, said the attacks sought to “undermine the very fabric of society,” and that listing the IRGC is a crucial step in preventing terrorism from gaining a foothold in the country.