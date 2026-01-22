Australia holds national day of mourning for Bondi Beach massacre victims

Australia observed a national day of mourning on Thursday in memory of the 15 people killed in a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025. Flags across the country flew at half-mast as memorial events, including a vigil at Sydney’s Opera House, were held to honor the victims.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the day as “an opportunity for us to remember and pay respect to the 15 lives” and called on Australians to support the Jewish community, noting the attack targeted Jewish Australians.

A minute of silence was observed nationwide just after 7 p.m. local time, including on major television networks. Attendees at the commemoration, which included relatives of the victims, lit candles and heard speeches from lawmakers, Jewish prayers, and video tributes. Iconic buildings, including cricket stadiums in Melbourne and Perth, were illuminated in honor of the victims.

Authorities have said the father-and-son perpetrators were inspired by Islamic State and labeled the attack an act of terrorism. The incident, Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in decades, has renewed calls for stronger measures against antisemitism and gun violence.

In response, Parliament recently passed legislation enabling a national gun buyback program and tightening background checks for firearms licenses, while debate continues on measures to lower the threshold for prosecuting hate speech offenses.

“Today is an opportunity for us as a nation to wrap our arms around the Jewish community because people were targeted because they were Jewish Australians,” Albanese said.

The Bondi Beach massacre has had a profound impact on the country, highlighting ongoing concerns about extremism and public safety.

