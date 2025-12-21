Australia honors Bondi victims as Albanese review draws sharp criticism

Australia held a national day of reflection on Sunday to honor the 15 people killed in last week’s terrorist shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a federal review of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Flags flew at half-staff, and citizens were urged to light a memorial candle at 6:47 PM, the exact time the attack began, as the nation paused in remembrance of the victims.

The federal review, announced by Mr. Albanese and to be led by a former senior intelligence official, is intended to examine whether Australia’s security agencies have the “right powers, structures, processes, and sharing arrangements in place to keep Australians safe” in a rapidly changing security environment. It follows the ISIS-inspired attack carried out by a father and son that left 15 dead and dozens wounded.

An evening memorial event at Bondi Beach took place under a heavy police presence, with officers carrying long-arm firearms to safeguard a crowd gathered to pay respects and reflect on the tragedy. Thousands around the country participated in moments of silence and candle-lighting rituals as Hanukkah entered its eighth and final night.

However, Mr. Albanese’s decision to order an internal federal review rather than establish a Commonwealth Royal Commission has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and commentators. Critics argue the review does not go far enough to investigate systemic failures that led to the attack and recommend urgent changes to prevent future atrocities.

Former federal treasurer and Liberal MP Josh Frydenberg took to social media to condemn the limited scope of the review. “Prime Minister, your announcement today of an internal departmental review of law enforcement and intelligence agencies is wholly inadequate,” he said, adding that the move “is weak, it’s wrong, it’s an abrogation of your first and fundamental duty to protect all Australian citizens after the deadliest terrorist attack on Australian soil.”

Opposition figures, including Sussan Ley, have also urged Mr. Albanese to back a full federal Royal Commission, saying only a broader independent inquiry could provide 'a full and accurate picture' of how the attack was able to occur and how future incidents might be prevented.

Support has also come from within the government’s own ranks, with NSW Premier Chris Minns calling for a state-level Royal Commission to ensure a comprehensive examination of the circumstances surrounding the shooting. “A royal commission is the only way we’re going to get the full picture of what happened on the weekend,” Minns stated to the media.

As Australia continues to grieve and reflect on the Bondi Beach massacre, debate over how best to hold security agencies accountable and strengthen preventive measures has become a central part of the country’s response, underscoring ongoing concerns about rising antisemitism and domestic extremism.