Australia has launched a royal commission into anti-Semitism following the deadly attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in December 2025, which left 15 people dead.

The inquiry, led by retired judge Virginia Bell, aims to examine both the tragic events of the shooting and broader societal issues related to anti-Semitism.

The commission, the most powerful type of government inquiry in Australia, can compel testimony and the production of documents. In her opening remarks, Bell said a key focus will be on security: “The commission needs to investigate the security arrangements for that event, and to report on whether our intelligence and law enforcement agencies performed to maximum effectiveness.”

Police say the attack was carried out by Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, who were allegedly inspired by Islamic State. Sajid was shot dead at the scene, while Naveed faces charges including murder, attempted murder, and terrorism offences. To protect the integrity of the criminal trial, witnesses directly involved in the attack will not testify publicly to the commission.

The inquiry will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, which encompasses hostility toward Jewish individuals or institutions and attacks on Israel conceived as a Jewish collectivity. Critics, however, have warned that the definition could suppress legitimate political criticism of Israel.

Evidence before the commission is expected to cover four key areas: the lived experiences of Jewish Australians, ideological and online drivers of anti-Semitism, law enforcement and intelligence responses, and the lead-up to the Bondi Beach attack. Counsel assisting the inquiry, Richard Lancaster SC, said that dozens of document requests have been issued to government agencies, though responses remain incomplete.

Families of the victims will meet privately with Commissioner Bell to discuss what evidence can be included. Michele Goldman, a victim of the attack, said the inquiry provides a chance to highlight the “horrific” experiences of Jewish Australians, but acknowledged it may be difficult for some victims to be unable to tell their full stories.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese initially resisted calls for a royal commission, citing the lengthy process, but ultimately reversed his position after public and community pressure.

The interim report of the commission is due by April 30, with the final report expected by the first anniversary of the attack on December 14, 2026. The Bondi shooting came amid a surge in anti-Semitic incidents in Australia, including a firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue, prompting the government to introduce tougher gun laws and new legislation targeting hate speech.