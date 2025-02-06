Australia ups response to antisemitism, punishing offenders with minimum sentences

Australia significantly toughened its laws against hate crimes on Thursday, adopting amendments that make prison sentences mandatory for the use of hate symbols and terrorist acts, with sentences ranging from one to six years in prison.

This new legislation, described by the government as "the toughest laws Australia has ever had against hate crimes," is meant to combat hate amid a rise in antisemitic attacks against the country's Jewish community. Punishments notably includes a minimum of one year in prison for any Nazi salute or display of Nazi symbols. Penalties increase for the financing of terrorism (minimum of three years) and the planning or execution of terrorist acts (minimum of six years).

Several serious incidents along with more minor vandalism have plagued the country in recent months.

Last week, a recreational vehicle containing explosives was discovered, along with antisemitic messages in Sydney. A daycare facility was set on fire near a synagogue in Sydney in January. In December, another arson attack targeted a synagogue in Melbourne.

This initiative by the ruling Labor Party is not unanimous, with internal critics such as former Labour senator Kim Carr denouncing the measures as a violation of the party's national platform, which is traditionally opposed to minimum sentences. The opposition, for its part, accuses the government of having acted too late.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke defended these amendments. "This is not about politics," he said. "This is about whether the Australian Parliament believes it's acceptable to advocate, threaten or commit violence against another person because of who they are, who they pray to or who they love."