Australian teen charged over online death threats against Israeli President Herzog

Australian authorities have charged a 19-year-old man with making online death threats against a foreign head of state ahead of an official visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Australian police said the threats were posted on social media last month and targeted “a foreign head of state and an internationally protected person,” an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

While police did not formally identify the target, Australian media outlets, including The Sydney Morning Herald, reported that the threats were directed at President Herzog. The suspect is also alleged to have made threats against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The teenager was denied bail and is scheduled to appear before a Sydney court on Thursday. Police said a search of his home on Wednesday led to the seizure of a mobile phone and equipment linked to the manufacture or use of drugs.

President Herzog is expected to arrive in Australia on Sunday for a five-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, following a deadly antisemitic attack in December at Bondi Beach. During the visit, Herzog is due to meet survivors and families of victims of the attack, which killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration.

The planned visit has drawn criticism from pro-Palestinian groups, which have announced demonstrations in several major Australian cities.