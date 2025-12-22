Bondi attackers allegedly trained with guns for months before Hannukah shooting

Newly released court documents allege that Sajid and Naveed Akram trained with firearms in Australia for months before carrying out the deadly attack on a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach, according to evidence tendered by New South Wales Police. The material was made public after a magistrate lifted a suppression order on Monday, allowing images, videos, and investigative details to be released.

The documents include photographs allegedly showing Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akram, practicing with guns, which police say were used as part of preparations for the attack. Prosecutors argue the images form part of a broader body of evidence indicating the pair “meticulously planned this terrorist attack for many months,” rather than acting spontaneously.

CCTV footage presented to the court also shows the two men allegedly leaving an Airbnb in Campsie on the day of the attack and traveling toward Bondi Beach while carrying concealed weapons. Investigators say the footage captures the beginning of what they describe as a coordinated journey toward the attack site.

According to the alleged facts released by the magistrate, the pair threw four improvised explosive devices into the crowd moments before opening fire. While none of the devices detonated, police say three pipe bombs and a tennis ball bomb were all viable. “The alleged facts state that the devices were capable of detonation,” the court documents said.

Prosecutors also allege the pair recorded videos expressing adherence to what authorities describe as a religiously motivated violent extremist ideology. In one video, filmed in front of an image of an Islamic State flag, the two are said to have made statements “condemning the acts of Zionists” and appeared to “summarize their justification for the Bondi terrorist attack,” according to the documents.

Naveed Akram has already been charged with multiple terrorism- and murder-related offenses, while the evidence against both men continues to be examined by the court. The release of the materials has intensified scrutiny of how the alleged attackers were able to plan and prepare for the attack within Australia as the legal proceedings move forward.