U.S. warns of potential "massacre" if Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facilities

In a stark warning to Republican senators on Thursday, Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, raised concerns about the devastating consequences of a potential Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Citing US intelligence assessments, Witkoff emphasized that an Iranian retaliation could overwhelm Israeli defenses, leading to "massive casualties and damage."

According to the briefing, Iran possesses an estimated 2,000 ballistic missiles, many capable of delivering warheads weighing over 900 kilograms. A significant portion of these missiles can reach Israeli territory, posing a severe threat in the event of escalation.

The warning comes ahead of a crucial sixth round of nuclear talks scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, where Witkoff is expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. U.S. officials have described these negotiations as possibly the "final opportunity" to avert military action, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu awaits a possible green light from former President Trump.

Iran has repeatedly vowed to retaliate against both Israeli and American targets should its nuclear sites be attacked.

In response to the growing tensions, Washington has begun evacuating non-essential personnel from its embassy in Baghdad and is relocating the families of military personnel stationed across the Gulf region.