China joins Russia in recognizing Iran's claim of attack as 'self-defense'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Iranian and Saudi counterparts late Monday night, following Iran’s attack on Israel, describing the aerial bombardment as Tehran’s “right to self-defense.”

Russia had issued a similar response as China, recognizing the Iranian claim of acting in self-defense following an alleged Israeli strike in Damascus which killed several high-ranking military officials at an embassy compound site used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

During the phone call with the Iranian foreign minister, Wang strongly condemned the attack in Syria and said Iran will be able to handle the situation well in order avoid further instability while maintaining its sovereignty and dignity.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, on the other hand, told Wang that Riyadh "really expects" that Beijing "will play an active and important role in bringing the situation back from escalating in the Middle East," as quoted by China's official Xinhua news agency.

In return, the Chinese foreign minister told his Saudi counterpart, "China appreciates Saudi Arabia's emphasis on resolving the issue of the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria through diplomatic means.”

“Beijing is ready to work with Riyadh to prevent a further escalation of tensions,” the Chinese foreign minister concluded, according to the Xinhua report.