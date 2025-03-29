Death toll from Myanmar earthquake hikes to 1,644 as rescuers search for survivors

The death toll from a major earthquake that devastated Myanmar has risen to 1,644, the regime said Saturday. At least 3,408 others were wounded.

Friday's 7.7 magnitude quake, among the biggest to jolt Southeast Asia in a century, crippled airports, bridges and highways amid a civil war that has wrecked the economy and displaced millions.

A statement from the ruling junta's information team added that at least 139 people were still missing.

Myanmar's ruling military junta let in hundreds of foreign rescue personnel on Saturday with many more yet expected; a crew from Israel is expected to arrive in neighboring Thailand, also hit by the quake.