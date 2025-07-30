Tsunami warnings along the Pacific Coast cause chaotic traffic jams in Hawaii

Recommended -

Tsunami alerts triggered along the Pacific Rim Tuesday following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia caused heavy traffic jams in Hawaii during the island's rush-hour as civilians attempt to follow the state's evacuation warnings and reach higher ground.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned residents that a tsunami had been generated by the quake and was making its way towards Hawaii's shores and that waves could reach the islands by as early as Tuesday evening.

"Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected," the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said on X.

As residents were told to move to higher ground, shops and schools were closed, flights were cancelled, and the U.S. Coast Guard ordered ships to leave the Island's harbors.

Warnings have also been issued for parts of the East coast of China, the Shanghai and Zhejiang provinces, which were already under typhoon alert for Wednesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has triggered their alarms as well, warning, "We expect a major tsunami for more than a day after the Russia earthquake."

Residents were also evacuated to higher ground as waves were recorded off the coast of Hokkaido and a tsunami in Sverdlovsk, Eastern Russia, has already been reported.