Floods in Sri Lanka claim at least 10 lives with more missing

Floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka killed at least 10 people, with six others still missing, according to local officials on Monday.

Heavy rains triggered the disaster in several parts of the island, forcing schools to close as emergency responders try to search for and rescue survivors.

Electricity has been cut to the affected areas as a precaution since Sunday.

Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc in many parts of the country since Sunday, flooding homes, fields and roads, and forcing authorities to cut electricity as a precaution.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1797538895162474654 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center reported that several people had drowned while others were crushed in a mudslide. Out of 25 districts, 20 were affected, the organization said.

More than 4,000 people have been evacuated and more than 400 homes damaged.

Sri Lanka's government deployed the army and navy to assist the evacuees and aid in rescue efforts.