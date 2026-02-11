Herzog to Albanese: 'we must take relations to a new and better level'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Canberra on an official visit to Australia, where he met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss bilateral relations, regional security, and recent international developments.

The meeting took place against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East and the memory of last December’s antisemitic attack in Australia, which claimed the lives of 15 citizens.

Speaking at the meeting, Herzog emphasized that ties between Israel and Australia extend beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Our relations do not depend solely on the Israeli-Palestinian issue; they are based on much broader foundations,” he said, calling for cooperation between the two nations to be taken “to a new and better level.”

The Israeli president also referenced the upcoming meeting at the White House between US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, aimed at addressing major international and regional issues, including U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Herzog expressed hope that these discussions would contribute to peace, counter what he described as “the emerging empire of evil from Tehran,” and address the future of Gaza.

Prime Minister Albanese welcomed Herzog, thanking him for offering comfort to the families affected by the December 14 attack and strengthening the Australian Jewish community during a period of mourning. He reiterated Australia’s commitment to a peaceful resolution in the Middle East, emphasizing a vision where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in security.

Albanese also mentioned Canberra’s decisive diplomatic action earlier this year: the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador, the first such action since World War II, citing Tehran’s continued repression of its own population as justification.