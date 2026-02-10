Herzog in Australia: warns of rising anti-semitism, honors Bondi Beach victims

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is on an official visit to Australia, focusing on rising anti-Semitism and strengthening Israel-Australia relations.

On Tuesday, he visited Sydney’s Moriah School, where he was welcomed by hundreds of students waving Israeli flags. Accompanied by his wife, Michal Herzog, the president engaged in a question-and-answer session with local Jewish high school students.

During the discussion, Herzog addressed the surge of anti-Semitism in Australia, describing it as “a huge wave … of unprecedented scale” and historically unexpected. “My advice to all of us is to stand tall, look them in the eye, and not be afraid,” he said. “We will not back down. We are proud of our Jewish and Zionist identity, proud of Israel, and we will continue to move forward together.”

The president also discussed recent anti-Israel protests in Australia, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and the support of the “silent majority.” “I know the protesters who curse us and spread lies do not want to hear this,” Herzog said. “But the silent majority in Australia definitely wants to hear it, and my goal is to get relations back on track, improve ties, and restore bipartisan support for Israel.”

Herzog highlighted Australia’s historic role in supporting the establishment of Israel and praised the Australian Jewish community’s contribution to Israel despite its relatively small size. “It is amazing how much love and warmth comes from such a great distance, thanks to the impressive Jewish education system that maintains a strong, resilient community generation after generation,” he said.

As part of his visit, Herzog joined World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel and Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog in formally recognizing the victims of the December 14, 2025, Bondi Beach terror attack as victims of anti-Semitic acts. The attack, which targeted a Hanukkah event, killed 15 Jews—including children and Holocaust survivors—and injured dozens more.

Hagoel said, “The state recognition of the victims of the Sydney attack is a clear and unequivocal statement: the State of Israel does not stand by when Jews are murdered solely because of their Jewishness, even if it occurs far from its borders. This is our moral and national duty—to the families, the Jewish community in Australia, and the Jewish people everywhere.”

Almog added, “Our commitment to every Jew in the world brought us to Sydney. To hear, to see, to grieve, to support, to encourage. Against the waves of anti-Semitism, the Jewish Agency is building a wall of mutual guarantee—a commitment to act everywhere. The people of Israel lives, and their resilience is a light no enemy can extinguish.”

Herzog also emphasized the importance of Israel’s role on the global stage. “At times we are harshly criticized, but we defend ourselves in one of the most difficult periods, against Islamist-jihadist extremism and the Iranian regime, which threatens the world. Israel is a bulwark of the free world, and we must continue to act with courage and determination.”

During his visit, Herzog is also scheduled to meet Australian political leaders in Canberra to strengthen diplomatic ties, improve bilateral cooperation, and restore bipartisan support for Israel. Despite clashes between police and protesters during his visit, Herzog stressed that his message is directed at the majority of Australians who support positive Israel-Australia relations.

Massive protests have taken over Sydney in response to Herzog's visit, where police clashed with protesters, and videos surfaced of officers using force. Australian Prime Minister Albanese called for calm, urging that the rhetoric toward protesters be “turned down” to de-escalate tensions and restore order.