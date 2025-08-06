Hiroshima warns against nuclear weapons at ceremonial event marking 80 years since the bomb was dropped

Recommended -

Thousands of people gathered in Hiroshima to pray on Wednesday, at the 80-year memorial ceremony commemorating the first atomic bomb to ever have been employed in war, as the city's mayor warned the rest of the world against using nuclear weapons.

The western Japanese city was flattened on August 6 in 1945 when the United States dropped a uranium bomb which instantly killed about 78,000 people. According to the calculation of World War Two American war planners, this was due to the surrounding mountain range which increased the effectiveness of its radation.

Three days later, America dropped a second plutonium bomb on Nagasaki, Japan, leading to Japan's surrendur on August 15th.

Representatives from 120 countries and territories -- including the United States and Israel -- attended the annual ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to honor its 80th year.

After a moment of silence observed at 8:15 AM, the exact time the bomb had then hit the city, Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui warned world leaders against building nuclear weapons, calling on them to learn from the events of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"Among the world's political leaders, there is a growing belief that possessing nuclear weapons is unavoidable in order to protect their own countries," he said, noting that the US and Russia currently hold 90% of the world's nuclear warheads.

"This situation not only nullifies the lessons the international community has learned from the tragic history of the past, but also seriously undermines the frameworks that have been built for peace-building. To all the leaders around the world: Please visit Hiroshima and witness for yourselves the reality of the atomic bombing."