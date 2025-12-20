In wake of Sydney massacre, Australian state to outlaw 'globalize the intifada'

New South Wales PM emphasizes that the Bondi massacre made plain the “implications” of the language used at pro-Palestinian rallies

A pro-intifada rally in Sydney on October 12, 2025
A pro-intifada rally in Sydney on October 12, 2025

The Australian state of New South Wales is proposing to ban extremist chants after an antisemitic attack saw 15 people murdered at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

The head of the SNW provincial government Chris Minns said chants of “globalize the intifada” will be outlawed and police would be given greater powers to enforce the ban on face coverings at demonstrations.

“Hate speech or incitement of hatred has no place in our society,” Minns said Saturday.

While the Arabic word intifada is generally translated as “uprising,” it refers to the wave of suicide bombings, shootings, stabbings and other attacks perpetrated by Palestinian terrorists in Israeli cities against civilians between 2000 and 2005. Calls to "globalize" it are widely understood as calling for violence against Jews worldwide. 

Minns emphasized that the Bondi massacre made plain the “implications” of pro-Palestinian rallies and the language used there. 

“We can’t be in a position where we see a repeat of Sunday. We need to do everything within our power to make that change,” he said. 

Antisemitic incidents, including assaults, vandalism of holy places, threats and intimidation, surged by several hundred percent in Australia after the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on on October 7, 2023 —the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust— that sparked the war in Gaza.  

