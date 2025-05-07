India launches airstrikes against Pakistan in response to Kashmir terror

India launched strikes on Pakistan in response to the deadly Kashmir terror massacre two weeks ago, according to statements on Wednesday.

The deepest attack India has launched in more than 50 years targeted nine sites inside Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir. Pakistan claimed that it had downed Indian aircraft, and that the attack killed eight people and wounded at least 35 others.

India said that its investigation into the terror attack, which left more than two dozen murdered, indicated "the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists," while its military operation was "measured, responsible, and designed to be non-escalatory in nature," targeting "known terror camps."

Pakistan slammed the "unprovoked and blatant act of war" by India, vowing "a measured but forceful" retaliation "at a time and place of its own choosing."

US President Donald Trump said that he had been updated about the escalation. "They’ve been fighting for a long time," he said. "I just hope it ends very quickly."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, called for restraint from the two sides, adding, "The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan."