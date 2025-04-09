Indonesia willing to temporarily absorb refugees from Gaza, president says

Indonesia is ready to provide temporary shelter for Palestinians affected by the war in Gaza, President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday, estimating that about 1,000 injured will arrive in the first wave.

The development came as Prabowo departed for a Middle East tour, set to visit Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan. He said he instructed his foreign minister to discuss evacuating Gazans with Palestinian officials and "parties in the region.

"We are ready to receive wounded victims," he said. said. "We are ready to send planes to transport them... We are ready to accommodate the injured, the hurt, the orphans."

Prabowo stressed that they would remain in Indonesia, a country with a clear Muslim majority, until they recovered and the situation in Gaza is safe for their return.

Prabowo's remark comes two months after Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said it forcefully rejects any attempt to uproot Palestinians by force, as US President Donald Trump proposed to permanently relocate Palestinians from Gaza.