Inferno rips through Hong Kong residential complex

A massive blaze tore through a residential complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on Wednesday, leaving at least 13 people dead and injuring dozens more, according to local officials.

Emergency crews remain on-site as rescue operations continue into the night.

Authorities issued the city’s highest emergency alert after the fire erupted in the afternoon and rapidly climbed the exterior of several buildings.

The flames spread with extraordinary speed, fueled by bamboo scaffolding installed for renovation work, an all-too-common construction method in Hong Kong that has long raised fire safety concerns.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as residents attempted to escape through smoke-filled stairwells and, in some cases, from balconies and windows.

Video from the scene showed towering plumes of black smoke and sections of the facade engulfed in flames.

Firefighters and paramedics deployed in large numbers, battling the blaze for hours amid reports that children and elderly residents were among the victims. Authorities set up an emergency assistance center nearby to support displaced families and treat survivors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with officials saying a full inquiry is already underway.