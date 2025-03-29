Israel dispatches aid and rescue crew to quake-hit Thailand

An Israeli delegation comprising rescuers and medics will depart for Thailand on Saturday to assist local authorities after the devasting earthquake.

The crew will include the commander of Israel's National Rescue Unit and over 20 others officials.

The move was ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in coordination with the Foreign and Defense ministries.

The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand rose to more than 1,000 on Saturday.