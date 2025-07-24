Israel issues travel warning amid military escalation between Thailand, Cambodia

Recommended -

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an urgent travel warning advising Israeli nationals to avoid the border region between Thailand and Cambodia, following a sharp military escalation between the two countries.

The advisory specifically applies to Thailand's northeastern provinces and Cambodia’s northwestern territories, where tensions have risen in recent days and most border crossings are currently shut.

The warning comes in the wake of direct military clashes. According to the Thai military, an F-16 fighter jet carried out a strike on Cambodian military targets, reportedly destroying infrastructure in two provinces.

In response, Cambodia accused Thailand of violating bilateral agreements, alleging that Thai warplanes dropped two bombs on a Cambodian roadway.

The fighting has centered around the Ta Moan Thom temple — a long-disputed site located about 360 kilometers from Bangkok. Cambodian officials reported that Thai artillery shells struck civilian homes, killing two people and prompting the evacuation of some 40,000 civilians from 86 border villages.

Amid the escalating conflict, the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh urged its citizens to leave Cambodia "as soon as possible." Diplomatic tensions further deteriorated after Thailand expelled Cambodia’s ambassador and recalled its own representative in protest over landmine injuries to Thai soldiers in the contested area.

The Thailand-Cambodia border dispute stretches back nearly a century along the 800-kilometer frontier. Previous flare-ups, including a deadly round of clashes in 2011, have left multiple casualties on both sides.

The Israeli government is monitoring the situation closely and has urged its citizens currently in the region to exercise extreme caution and remain updated on travel advisories.