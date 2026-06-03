Israel opens embassy in Fiji as FM Sa'ar concludes historic visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has concluded a historic visit to Fiji, where he inaugurated Israel's new embassy in the Pacific island nation. The location is the fourth new Israeli diplomatic mission he has opened in under 18 months, following embassies in Moldova, Zambia, and Estonia.

During the visit, Sa'ar toured the headquarters of the Fiji Armed Forces alongside Chief of Staff Major General Jone Kalouniwai, and laid a wreath at Fiji's national memorial in honor of soldiers fallen in the country's wars. He also sat for interviews with local media.

On the diplomatic sidelines, Sa'ar held meetings with Lionel Aingimea, Vice President and Foreign Minister of Nauru, who traveled to Fiji specifically for the embassy opening, as well as with Baron Waqa, Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

The new embassy is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation between Israel and Fiji across development, economic, and security areas, while also reinforcing Israel's broader engagement with Pacific island states.