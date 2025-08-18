Israel revokes visas of Australian representatives to PA

Recommended -

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced Monday that Israel has revoked the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority, escalating a diplomatic dispute with Canberra. The decision was formally conveyed to the Australian Ambassador to Israel earlier in the day.

Sa’ar also instructed Israel’s embassy in Canberra to scrutinize any future visa applications by Australian officials seeking entry into Israel.

The move comes in response to Australia’s recent recognition of a Palestinian state and its refusal to grant visas to several Israeli figures, including former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chair Simcha Rothman.

In a statement, Sa’ar accused the Australian government of fueling anti-Semitism instead of addressing what he described as a rise in violent incidents targeting Jews and Jewish institutions in the country.

“Australia is acting against Israel, and Australia is also persecuting Israelis,” Sa’ar said. “The decision to ban entry to Israeli figures such as Ayelet Shaked and Simcha Rothman must be seen in this context. That is why I decided to revoke the residence visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority, and we will take further measures if necessary.”

Sa’ar argued that by framing the entry of Israelis as a threat to public order and to Australia’s Muslim community, Canberra was legitimizing anti-Semitic narratives rather than confronting them.

The announcement signals a deepening rift in relations between Israel and Australia, with both sides expected to weigh additional steps in the coming days.