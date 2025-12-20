Gefen Biton, Israeli 'hero' shot at Bondi Beach, remains in critical condition

A 30-year-old Israeli man who got shot during the antisemitic massacre at Sydney's Bondi Beach last week as he tried to disarm the terrorist remains in a coma in intensive care, according to reports in Australian media.

Gefen Bitton, an Israeli residing in Australia, sustained three bullet wounds as he rushed to help Ahmed Al Ahmed tackle the gunman, who murdered 15 people, including a Holocaust survivor and a 10-year-old girl.

"Not a mere bystander, but an absolute hero who deserves recognition,” his friend Cay Barr was quoted as saying the Sydney Morning Herald. “He is currently in the ICU, after multiple surgeries, and has a long way to go. We are praying that in the next few days, he will be stable enough to wake up.”

Bitton’s family said in a statement that "after a long day of hiking in the Blue Mountains, one of Gefen’s favourite pastimes, all he wanted to do was celebrate Hannukah. Sitting at the benches in Bondi with a friend, he insisted on staying until the last moment until the Chanukkah lighting was completed. Little did he know, this decision would change his life."

“When the shooting began, Gefen jumped up with his friend and ran, but when his friend looked back just a second later, Gefen had disappeared from sight. Gefen had escaped, he was safe, but when he saw the terrorist, he ran into the line of fire to help. He made the decision to put himself at risk to save the lives of others. As Ahmad al Ahmad heroically jumped on the terrorist, Gefen ran in alongside to confront the terrorist,” the statement read.

“There, he was shot, fell to the ground, and shot again. Gefen’s put his own life at risk with his selfless actions. Gefen – an unarmed Israeli civilian, living in peace in Australia – made a decision most of us couldn’t even think of. He ran into the face of danger like only a hero does, guided by the values on which he was educated and raised. A true hero that deserves recognition.”