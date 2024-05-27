Japan orders citizens to take cover after North Korea fires rocket

Japan told its citizens to take cover after North Korea fired a projectile from its western coast on Monday, before rescinding the emergency order.

The launch originated in the northwestern part of North Korea, according to the South Korean military.

Shortly after it was issued, Japan's prime minister's office lifted the order, which affected residents of the southern island of Okinawa.

South Korea said that fragments from a rocket were found in the sea. According to footage, the missile traveled south before exploding.

Pyongyang notified Japan's coast guard it would fire "a satellite rocket" between May 27 and June 4. This prompted Japan, the US, and South Korea to call on North Korea to refrain from the launch, which officials said would further the North's ballistic missile program.