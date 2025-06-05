Kyoto hotel forces Israeli guests to sign 'war crimes' declaration

The city of Kyoto has publicly condemned a local hotel after it demanded that an Israeli guest sign a declaration affirming they had never committed war crimes.

Authorities referred the incident to the public prosecutor’s office, calling the practice discriminatory and a violation of human rights.

The incident occurred in late April at the Wind Villa Hotel in Kyoto, when an Israeli guest, a former combat medic in the Israeli Navy reserves, was asked to sign a document upon check-in.

The declaration included a commitment to "never having committed war crimes, including attacks on civilians (children, women, etc.), murders or mistreatments of people who have surrendered or been made prisoners of war, torture or inhumane treatment, sexual violence, forced displacements or looting."

According to the guest, the document was presented only after he showed his Israeli passport. “It’s ridiculous and absurd,” he said. “I told him we don’t kill women and children. Why would we do that?”

In response, the hotel’s director defended the policy in a comment to Ynet, saying: “I don’t think it’s ridiculous. Military service is mandatory in your country. Since Israel launched a military operation in Gaza in October 2023, we don’t know who might have been involved, because young Israelis are required to serve in the army.”

The incident drew swift condemnation. The Israeli ambassador to Japan, Gilad Cohen, sent a formal letter to the governor of Kyoto and also contacted the mayor and Japan’s Minister of Justice. Following the uproar, Booking.com removed the hotel from its platform.

In an official statement, the city of Kyoto confirmed that it had referred the matter to prosecutors, stating that “refusing a service based on nationality constitutes unacceptable discrimination” under Japanese human rights principles.

The Israeli guest told local media that while he was disturbed by the experience, he was encouraged by the city’s firm response. “I appreciate that the authorities are taking this seriously. No one should be treated this way because of their passport.”