A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao, Philippines, early Monday morning, marking the strongest seismic event to hit the archipelago nation since 1990.

The major tremor hit at 7:37 a.m. local time, centered near the coast of Sarangani province and southwest of General Santos City. The violent shaking triggered immediate power outages across the region, sent panicked residents fleeing from fracturing structures, and caused localized building collapses, including heavily damaged commercial centers and schools.

Shortly after the initial disaster, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an urgent tsunami advisory warning that dangerous waves between 3 to 10 feet high are possible along vulnerable Philippine coastlines, while waves up to 3 feet could reach parts of nearby Indonesia and Malaysia.

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Teresito Bacolcol, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, strictly urged coastal residents to immediately evacuate inland or seek refuge on higher ground.

The emergency has been further compounded by a series of severe aftershocks, including a major magnitude 6.1 tremor that rattled the unstable disaster zone.

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Because the earthquake struck just hours ago and key infrastructure has been knocked out, regional disaster management agencies and local police report that no official death toll or casualty count has been confirmed yet.

Emergency response teams are currently forcing their way through communication blackouts and debris to re-establish contact with remote coastal villages near the epicenter to assess the true extent of any fatalities and structural damage.