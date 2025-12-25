Melbourne: Rabbi’s car firebombed in suspected antisemitic attack

A vehicle owned by a rabbi was set ablaze early Thursday morning in Melbourne’s St Kilda neighborhood. Police were called to the scene at around 3:00 a.m. local time, where they found that a gray Mazda had been attacked with a Molotov cocktail.

A message displayed on the roof of the car left little doubt about the antisemitic nature of the incident. The sign read “Happy Hanukkah.” The owner, a rabbi who requested anonymity, watched as his vehicle was towed away later that morning.

Australian police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses. Authorities are urging anyone with dashcam footage, CCTV recordings, or other relevant information to contact investigators.

The incident prompted a response from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who linked it to a broader climate of violence. “The Australian Jewish community is in mourning after the Bondi terrorist attack,” he said. “This Molotov cocktail attack on a car in Melbourne is another appalling act, suspected to be antisemitic.”

The attack comes amid heightened tensions, occurring less than two weeks after the mass stabbing in Sydney that left 15 people dead and 42 others injured.