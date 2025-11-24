Melbourne synagogue arsonist ruled mentally ill, not anti-semitic

An Australian magistrate ruled Monday that the man who set fire to a Melbourne synagogue in July was not motivated by antisemitic hatred but was suffering from a severe psychiatric disorder.

The defendant, 35-year-old Angelo Loras, who lives with schizophrenia, had stopped taking his medication prior to the incident.

On July 4, Loras poured flammable liquid on the front door of the East Melbourne Synagogue and ignited it while around twenty worshipers were inside for a Shabbat meal. No one was injured. Arrested two days later, he told police he believed he was targeting a private home rather than a synagogue.

The attack took place amid a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Australia following the outbreak of the Israel–Hamas war, prompting immediate alarm from authorities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the fire as a “violent” and “anti-semitic” act the day after it happened. But Magistrate Malcolm Thomas concluded that Loras's actions were driven solely by a “terrifying delusion” linked to his mental illness.

Loras pleaded guilty to arrest and endangering lives and received a four-month prison sentence, shorter than the 138 days he had already served—making him eligible for immediate release. He must undergo 20 months of psychiatric treatment and complete community service.

The court also advised the Jewish community not to seek compensation for the AU$54,000 in damages, noting that Loras has long been homeless and unable to pay.

The ruling comes amid a spate of anti-Semitic incidents in Melbourne the same weekend. On July 5, about 20 masked protesters stormed an Israeli-owned restaurant, overturning tables and shouting “Death to the IDF.” The following day, a local business was vandalized with graffiti and hit by an Arson attack that damaged three vehicles, with police reporting “anti-Semitic indicators.”

Meanwhile, the Australian government has accused Iran of orchestrating two earlier attacks on Jewish sites in Melbourne and Sydney in late 2023, allegations Tehran denies.