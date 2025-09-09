Nepal sees deadly clashes following government collapse

Recommended -

The Nepalese government fell into crisis this Tuesday as Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli submitted his resignation to the president. Several ministers, escorted by special forces, left the country. Despite these developments, public unrest in the capital, Kathmandu, shows no signs of easing.

Since the resignation, thousands of protesters—predominantly young people—have flooded the streets. Some breached the Parliament building and set it on fire. The demonstrations persist even after the government withdrew the controversial measure that initially sparked the riots: a proposed restriction on social media access, which officials had justified as a fight against disinformation and hate speech.

Many Nepalese viewed the move as an attempt to suppress criticism, fueling a mass protest movement. Authorities report that clashes between police and demonstrators have left at least 21 protesters dead and more than 100 injured.

Violence escalated with the burning of government buildings, including the private residences of the resigning Prime Minister and other politicians. Several ministers were evacuated by helicopter as curfews were imposed in some areas, though large-scale unrest continues.

Young protesters, particularly from Generation Z, have been at the forefront, amplified by an online movement called Nepo Kids, which criticizes the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children and highlights social inequality, further intensifying public anger.

The unrest has also affected foreign travelers. Around 200 Israeli citizens are currently sheltered at the Chabad House in Kathmandu, while others are stranded due to roadblocks and airport closures.

Yonatan, an Israeli backpacker, told Ynet: “I arrived in Nepal two days ago and immediately had trouble connecting to Instagram. Protests are widespread, especially near government offices. Police have fired on demonstrators, and some young people were killed trying to enter the Prime Minister's office. It hasn’t ruined our trip, but our plans have been disrupted.”

Hani Lifshitz, emissary of the Chabad movement, added: “The situation is serious. Yesterday, there were numerous gunshots and chaos in the streets. Even with the curfew, protesters remain present. We advise foreigners to stay indoors to avoid danger.”