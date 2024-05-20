New Taiwan president swings at China, calls to stop threats

New Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Monday delivered his inauguration speech, asking Beijing to respect the choice of the Taiwanese people and calling on China to stop political and military threats.

"I want to urge China to stop intimidating Taiwan politically and militarily, and to take on the global responsibility with Taiwan to work hard on maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region, to ensure the world is without the fear of war breaking out," he stated.

"We also want to declare this to the world: Taiwan makes no concessions on democracy and freedom. Peace is the only option and prosperity is our goal for long-term peace and stability."

China that had repeatedly called Lai a "separatist" risking war in the run-up to his election in January did not immediately react.

"Fellow citizens, we have the ideal to pursue peace, but we must not have illusions," added Lai. "Before China gives up using force to invade Taiwan, citizens must understand this: Even if we accept all of China's claims and give up our sovereignty, China's ambition to annex Taiwan will not disappear."

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese/U.S. Navy via AP

Taiwan's defence ministry, in its daily report on Monday about Chinese military activities in the previous 24 hours, said six Chinese aircraft had crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which previously served as an unofficial boundary but that China says it does not recognise.

In attendance at the ceremony were former United States officials dispatched by the U.S. President Joe Biden, lawmakers from Japan, Germany and Canada and other countries as well as leaders from some of the 12 states that still maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai, saying Washington is looking forward to working with him "to advance our shared interests and values, deepen our longstanding unofficial relationship, and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."