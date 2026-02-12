North Korea: Kim Jong Un positions teenage daughter as next leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be solidifying his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as the country’s next leader, South Korean lawmakers said Thursday, citing a briefing from Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The move marks the first time the regime has signaled a potential fourth-generation succession in the Kim family, which has ruled North Korea for more than seven decades under a tightly controlled personality cult emphasizing the “Paektu bloodline.”

Ju Ae, believed to be in her early teens, has been increasingly visible in North Korean state media, accompanying her father on high-profile inspections of weapons projects and other official activities.

According to South Korean intelligence, her public presence and role at these events suggest she is already providing input on policy matters and is regarded as the de facto second-ranking figure in the regime.

Lawmakers Lee Seong-kweun and Park Sun-won said the NIS will be closely monitoring Ju Ae’s participation in the upcoming landmark congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, expected at the end of February.

Analysts will be watching whether she is granted an official title or given special protocol during the event, which is set to outline North Korea’s foreign policy, military planning, and nuclear ambitions for the next five years.

Ju Ae first appeared publicly in 2022 during an intercontinental ballistic missile launch, where state media began referring to her as “the beloved child” and “a great person of guidance,” a term typically reserved for top leaders and designated successors. She has also been featured in photographs visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in January, paying respects alongside Kim Jong Un at the mausoleum of North Korea’s founders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Observers note that the young heir’s emergence is highly unusual for North Korea, where leadership succession has traditionally been opaque and closely guarded. Prior to 2022, Ju Ae’s existence had only been mentioned by former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a 2013 visit to Pyongyang.

