North Korea conducts missile test as South Korean President visits China

North Korea fired several ballistic missiles from Pyongyang toward the East Sea on Sunday morning, marking its first missile test in two months.

The launches occurred around 7:50 a.m. local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, which said the military has heightened surveillance and remains on alert for further tests. Seoul is closely coordinating with the United States and Japan on the developments.

The launches coincide with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung’s state visit to China, where discussions are expected to focus on promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula. Lee’s security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, said Seoul hopes Beijing will play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue with North Korea, though specifics of the summit agenda have not been disclosed.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the missiles have already landed in the sea off North Korea’s east coast. Pyongyang’s previous ballistic missile test took place in November 2025.

The missile tests follow a series of recent moves by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who on Saturday oversaw a long-range cruise missile drill at an undisclosed location. State media reported that Kim also called for more than double the production of tactical guided weapons and conducted visits to weapons factories and a nuclear-powered submarine. Analysts note these steps appear aimed at strengthening North Korea’s military capabilities ahead of this year’s Ninth Party Congress of the Workers’ Party, where major policy directions are expected to be announced.